Chilly Tonight but Warmer Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures today have been much cooler than they were yesterday! In fact, if you compare the temperatures at 3pm today with what they were at 3pm on Monday, you’ll see quite a difference – 24°F difference in Jackson to be exact! There’s another cold front coming tomorrow night to bring even cooler weather this way soon.

TONIGHT

Expect a clear and calm night tonight with only light and variable winds. Temperatures will cool down to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There’s cooler weather in store for us later this week when another cold front moves in Wednesday night. This cold front will bring a few scattered showers to the region Wednesday evening with the likeliest chance for rain south of I-40. After highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday and Friday we could return to the 70s again by next Monday! Showers and a few thunderstorms will return this weekend.

