City of Bolivar works to create new nature park

by Brittany Hardaway

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One West Tennessee city will be revitalizing their community with a new nature park.

The city of Bolivar was given 167 acres of land five years ago from the state, and for the past three years city officials have been working to get the project completed.

“It’s a slow project, but we’re putting it together,” Mayor Barrett Stevens said.

The park will be called Pleasant Run Park, named after the creek that goes through it.

“Three miles of service roads — we’re going to have approximately five miles total will be nature-type trails, which are small, going through the woods.” Stevens said.

What’s significant about the project is that there are no outside contractors. All the work will be done by the city of Bolivar.

“City employees have taken possession of this,” Stevens said. “Most of them that work on it feel real proud that they’re doing something for their fellow citizens.”

Since the start of 2016, $50,000 has been invested into the project. But with no grant money, the city has been budgeting carefully for the cost of construction.

“For a 167-acre park, it’s going to be real cost effective when it’s all done,” Stevens said.

The city is also looking to add additional features. “Hopefully we will have a Frisbee-type golf course here, and maybe in the future we might even have a small water park for the children.”

Mayor Stevens said he’s confident the park will be a great asset to the city.

“Going to be a wonderful nature park that people can go out and enjoy,” Stevens said. “It’ll be a park that’s hard to find in West Tennessee.”

Stevens said the park will be completed sometime next year.