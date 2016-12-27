Court date reset for nurse practitioner charged with health care fraud

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse practitioner was back in federal court Tuesday afternoon after being indicted in July of 2015 on more than a hundred counts of health care fraud.

John Michael Briley has new representation from lawyers Lorna McClusky and William Massey out of Memphis. Massey asked the judge for at least 90 days to prep his client’s case, which the judge granted.

In October of 2014, Briley voluntarily surrendered his nurse practitioner license after being accused of abusing narcotics on his job at Primary Care Specialists South on South Highland Avenue.

Briley is accused of impersonating a doctor to file for Medicare and TennCare benefits. The indictment states Briley ordered more than $300,000 worth of home health care services for patients while falsely claiming they were requested by a doctor.

Court documents allege between April 2010 and June 2014, Briley wrongfully claimed benefits 145 times.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Ed Stanton said in a statement Briley’s indictment is part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud. His office estimates this case will last about two weeks if it goes to trial.

A trial date is expected to be set at Briley’s next court date on March 10.