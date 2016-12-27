Jackson police seek to ID suspects in armed robbery

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects after an armed robbery Monday at a gas station.

Surveillance video captured two men robbing the Hollywood Express Gas Station on Hollywood Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

One of the men was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The robbery reportedly took place around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police describe the suspects as black males. One reportedly was wearing a brown hooded jacket, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

The other suspect was wearing a black hooded University of Alabama sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front, black pants with red stripes on the side, and dark-colored shoes, according to police.

A white vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300, was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the robbery, according to the release.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and entering the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.