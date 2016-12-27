Police say man crashed vehicle while fleeing from officers

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man faces a felony evading charge after police say he fled from officers and crashed his vehicle.

Police say Rakeen Coleman left the scene of a wreck Friday night at the intersection of Rivers Street and Fite Lane.

Officers located Coleman getting back into the vehicle involved in the wreck. When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, they say Coleman sped away.

Coleman nearly caused a crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and Whitehall Street by running the red light, according to an affidavit.

The court papers say Coleman then over-corrected, wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot. He was later located by police.