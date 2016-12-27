Shoppers react to mall fights in Memphis

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, TENN – Fights and disruptions breaking out in area shopping centers.

Monday, two Memphis malls, Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Mall, saw what authorities described as major disturbances causing one to shut down early.

“It’s so much happening at the mall,” Jackson resident Geneva Day said.

Day said she now makes other shopping plans.

“I go to Wolfchase every now and then but most of the time I don’t go to a mall just because of that,” Day said.

And she said times have changed.

“It use to be for family, but now it’s a lot of young people there by themselves and gangs have their initiation there a lot of time and they will be at the mall,” Day said.

“I was asking where are the parents?,” said one mother as she described what went through her mind as she saw the video.

“It was kids everyone, like a world full of kids, like no adults at all. They were fighting over here and over there and I saw two girls getting jumped by about 10 different girls. It was crazy,” the mother said.

“Disruptions in the mall are mostly minors,”said Frankie Laxx, owner of MaxxGuard Security. He said malls have their own security but many are upgrading.

“Most malls are getting away from that type of security because they are limited in what they can do because of their liability,” Lax said.

He said listening to yourself is key to staying safe.

“I always tell people if you don’t feel safe and your gut is telling you that you’re unsafe, it’s probably true,” Lax said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News attempted to talk with management of Old Hickory Mall in Jackson about their safety procedures, however we were told they were on vacation for the holidays and were unavailable for comment.

The general manager of the Oak Court Mall in Memphis is applauding Memphis police and security for their quick action in handling the situation.