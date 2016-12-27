Target employee charged with embezzling over $3,000

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Target employee faces a felony theft charge on accusations of embezzling thousands of dollars from the store.

Jamal James Robertson was arrested Friday after a store loss prevention investigator confronted him about an ongoing embezzlement theft dating from Dec. 2 that involved over $3,200, according to an affidavit.

Robertson reportedly admitted to the theft in front of a Jackson police officer.

He returned $445 that was in his possession at the time, according to the affidavit. That cash was stolen from the register he had been operating, the document states.

Robertson is charged with theft over $1,000.