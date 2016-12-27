Woman charged with possession of 40 grams of meth

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a traffic stop for a faulty brake light led them to over 40 grams of methamphetamine.

Raven Ferrell is facing drug charges after the Dec. 21 traffic stop on North Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

Police say they Ferrell was the passenger in the vehicle. They say a K-9 alerted to the left rear door area.

A search revealed a box in the back seat containing two bags of methamphetamine. One of the bags weighed about 17.1 grams and the other about 26.74 grams, according to an affidavit.

Ferrell reportedly admitted to police that the methamphetamine was hers.

Officers also reported finding two digital scales in Ferrell’s purse.

She is charged with manufacture, sell and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.