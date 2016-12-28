4th annual Hub Classic basketball tournament gets underway

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — It’s that time of year again for the fourth annual Hub Classic, a three-day basketball tournament sponsored by Area Relief Ministries.

Sixteen teams, eight girls and eight boys, are geared up for three days of basketball benefiting the local organization.

“It’s here to sponsor the Hub Club, our mentoring and after-school program in the Hillcrest Circle, and it also is a fundraiser for Area Relief Ministries,” ARM Interim Director Fred McKinnie said.

Local and regional teams battled head to head to see who has the most game. The North Side High School boys team has won the Hub Classic for the past two years, and team member Alantae Peterson said they’re going for a three-peat.

“We’ve been working together in practice and plus we’ve been looking forward to getting this other win,” Alantae said. “We’ve been working hard in practice for it.”

The first game kicking off the tournament was a match between the girls teams from Lexington and North Side high schools. The winners of the competition won’t go home empty handed.

“Two trophies, one for the girls and one for the boys that’s the winner. We also have a MVP,” McKinnie said.

There will be a three-point contest Wednesday evening and a dunk contest Thursday.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” McKinnie said. “Kids are going to have fun, so we just inviting people to come out and be a part of it.”

Families watched from the stands Wednesday to cheer the players on. One supporter said this is something positive for the community.

“It’s a good venture for the young folks to be a part of something like this — team work, team play,” Herman Barnes said. “It’s not how well you win or lose, but you play as a team.”

General admission is $7. There are three-day passes available for $18. Organizers said games will take place all day.