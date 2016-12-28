Alleged Gangster Disciple enters plea to count of conspiracy to participate in racketeering enterprise

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-The first of the 16 alleged Gangster Disciples indicted back in May has pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to participate in racketeering enterprise.

According to information presented in district court, Daniel Lee Cole of Jackson, reportedly ordered acts of violence against subordinate gang members and rival gang members and engaged in narcotics trafficking. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.

Cole faces life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.