Brownsville police investigate 2nd shooting in 4 days

by Amber Hughes

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After the Christmas holiday, investigators are busy trying to solve the second shooting in Brownsville in just four days.

Brownsville police returned to the crime scene to search for clues after a Tuesday night armed robbery.

“Officer arrived on scene and found that the store had been robbed by two reported black males,” Brownsville Assistant Chief of Police Kelvin Evans said. “They were masked and wearing gloves.”

Surveillance footage from inside Brownsville Express on Anderson Avenue shows two armed men enter the store and shoot at the clerk without warning.

The second suspect also fired at another clerk before one of the men climbed on the counter and got away with the cash register. Investigators believe the men got away with $350 to $400.

Brownsville police also have video of the men waiting behind the building next door for about 15 minute before the robbery.

Tuesday night’s armed robbery isn’t the only shooting Brownsville police are working to solve. Another incident took place early Christmas morning, sending a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the fairgrounds area after getting a report of several gunshots fired at a house party.

“Once they got through the crowd, they found the subject lying in the mud had been shot several times,” Evans said.

Chew Sawyer was shot five times in the leg at 1 a.m. Sunday on Tisdale Street after being beaten in the mud. Investigators say it isn’t clear if this incident was a fight or a robbery, but Sawyer had to be flown to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.

“Your robbery and thefts usually rise this time of year,” Evans said. “We’re thankful. It could have been worse — could have been possibly three homicides.”

If you have any information that could help Brownsville police solve these shootings, there could be a cash reward. Call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 731-772-CASH.