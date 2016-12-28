Family reacts to charges brought against juvenile in Henderson Co. shooting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.- Authorities in Henderson County confirm a teen has been charged in a fatal Christmas Day shooting.
According to the sheriff’s department, the young man faces charges of reckless homicide.
Investigators are saying the teen pointed a gun, he thought was unloaded at the victim, Julius Gray, 23.
He then pulled the trigger, hitting Gray in the head.
The shooting happened Sunday, inside a home on Middleburg Road.
The family told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they are not pleased with the charges filed against the juvenile.
The juvenile is currently being held in the Jackson-Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.
The teenager is expected to appear soon in juvenile court.