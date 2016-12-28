Installation of new HVAC unit on City Court building prompts emergency street closure

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-One lane of North Highland Avenue will be closed early Thursday while a new air conditioning unit is being installed on top of the City Court building.

Three weeks ago, the heating unit at the city court building went out. The owner of the building said it would be 4 weeks before they got a new unit, but instead the new unit arrived earlier.

“(We’ll) close off a one lane of downtown area of the U.S. 45 and Highland Avenue. They’ve given us permission to close it down from 5 o’clock, Thursday morning til 7:30 a.m.,” said Sam Dawson, assistant to Mayor Jerry Gist.

The street will be reopened once the new unit is installed on the roof.

City leaders said it could take all day Thursday and possibly Friday to get air and heat back in the building.