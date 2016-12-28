Man apprehended with Taser faces evading arrest charge

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who police apprehended with a Taser faces charges including assault and evading arrest.

Damian Graham is charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing and evading arrest.

Officers say they were called Tuesday night to the Family Fun Center bowling alley after Graham refused to leave the property.

Officers say they attempted to detain the suspect but Graham lunged and shoved the officer in the chest.

Court papers say officers used a Taser before arresting Graham.

Graham’s bond is set at $10,000.