Memphis airport kicks off frequent parking program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis International Airport is kicking off a rewards program for frequent airport parkers.
The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2iBwZZ8 ) people can sign up online at memperks.com and receive a point for each dollar spent on airport parking. Sixty points adds up to $6 in parking, the daily rate for economy parking.
New enrollees in the MEMperks program receive a 60-point bonus.
The program links accounts to a credit or debit card and mail passes to participants to use when entering or leaving parking areas.
Airport president/CEO Scott Brockman says the program is part of an effort to be more customer-friendly.