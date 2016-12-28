Memphis airport kicks off frequent parking program

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis International Airport is kicking off a rewards program for frequent airport parkers.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2iBwZZ8 ) people can sign up online at memperks.com and receive a point for each dollar spent on airport parking. Sixty points adds up to $6 in parking, the daily rate for economy parking.

New enrollees in the MEMperks program receive a 60-point bonus.

The program links accounts to a credit or debit card and mail passes to participants to use when entering or leaving parking areas.

Airport president/CEO Scott Brockman says the program is part of an effort to be more customer-friendly.