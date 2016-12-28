Men face drug charges after traffic stop

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men are charged with marijuana possession after a traffic stop, and officers say one of them brought cocaine into the Madison County Jail.

Officers first arrested Dvonte Carter and Seborius Bray after they admitted to smoking a blunt, according to court papers.

Officers also found digital scales and a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s seat and console.

Court papers say Bray was in possession of nearly 30 grams of cocaine in his anal area once inside the jail.

Both were issued $25,000 bonds.