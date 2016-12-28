Mr. Food recipe for Grandma Alice’s Cheesecake

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons plus 1 cup sugar

5 tablespoons butter, melted

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon, and 2 tablespoons sugar; mix well.

Add butter and mix until crumbs are thoroughly coated.

Pour into pan and with your hand, press crumbs until they evenly cover the bottom of the pan.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sour cream, remaining 1 cup sugar, the eggs, and vanilla until thoroughly combined and mixture is smooth. Pour into crust and place springform pan on sheet pan.

Bake 15 minutes, then turn oven temperature to 200 degrees. Bake about 1 hour, or until cheesecake is slightly wiggly in the center. Turn off oven, crack oven door open with a wooden spoon, and let cheesecake cool in the oven about 1 hour. Remove from oven and when cooled completely, run a thin, sharp knife around the edge of the cheesecake.

Refrigerate, preferably overnight.