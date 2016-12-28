Mugshots : Madison County : 12/22/16 – 12/28/16

1/82 Peyton Steadman Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/82 Vickie Hunter Shoplifting, violation of probation

3/82 Vernon Burton Failure to appear

4/82 Tylar Gaudette Violation of probation

5/82 Tommy Greer Reckless driving

6/82 Thron Porter Failure to appear

7/82 Thomas Sabado Failure to appear

8/82 Terrance Draper DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/82 Shyquille Blalark Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

10/82 Shikia Pirtle Shoplifting, failure to appear

11/82 Shaun Williams Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation

12/82 Richard Frazier Driving on suspended, violation of community corrections

13/82 Seborious Bray No charges entered

14/82 Roche Perry Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

15/82 Robert Williams Simple domestic assault

16/82 Richard Mosley Burglary, possession of burglary tools

17/82 Richard Faulk No charges entered

18/82 Ray Lee Simple domestic assault

19/82 Raven Ferrell Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/82 Rakeem Coleman Evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

21/82 Phillip Jones Failure to appear

22/82 Patrick Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/82 Odell Long Violation of probation

24/82 Nakia Upchurch No charges entered

25/82 Myron Hall Failure to appear

26/82 Montrell Huddleston Failure to comply

27/82 Monterio Ross Carrying weapons on school property, disorderly conduct

28/82 Mira Harris Simple domestic assault

29/82 Michael Crutchfield Violation of probation, failure to appear

30/82 Michael Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/82 Melissa Cliff Violation of probation

32/82 Marlon Smith DUI

33/82 Markist Jones Handgun possession prohibited

34/82 Luke Sutton DUI

35/82 Lori Kidd Simple domestic assault, harassment

36/82 Lacresha Curry Simple domestic assault

37/82 Leah Miller DUI

38/82 Larry Horton Shoplifting

39/82 Ladreama Outlaw Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/82 Kelsey King Assault

41/82 Kase Hensley Violation of probation

42/82 Justin Britt DUI, open container law

43/82 Joshua Jackson Davenport Failure to appear

44/82 Jonathan Kinnie Failure to comply

45/82 Jeremy Hall Aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to comply, criminal impersonation

46/82 Jacqueline Gurley Theft over $1,000

47/82 James Sweeten DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

48/82 Jamal Robertson Theft over $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange

49/82 Jack Green Burglary, possession of burglary tools, contraband in penal institution

50/82 Floyd Harris Failure to appear

51/82 Gerald Taylor Simple domestic assault

52/82 Freed Lovett Criminal trespass

53/82 Evan Estes Contempt of court

54/82 Edward Gander DUI

55/82 Dvonte Carter No charges entered

56/82 Dewitt Pack Unlawful drug paraphernalia

57/82 Devonte Grimes Hold for Investigation

58/82 Devon Stone No charges entered

59/82 Derrick Keys Simple Domestic Assault, Criminal Impersonation

60/82 David Lassiter Shoplifting-Theft of property

61/82 Daryl Leakes Failure to appear, Contraband in penal institution

62/82 Danny Jowers Shoplifting-Theft of property

63/82 Dan Bland DUI

64/82 Damian Graham Simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass

65/82 Colton Lynch Failure to appear

66/82 Christopher Wright Reckless endangerment, DUI

67/82 Christen Reynolds Shoplifting-Theft of property

68/82 Charles Powell Failure to appear, Violation of community corrections

69/82 Charles Pettigrew Theft $1,000-$9,999, Theft of motor vehicle, Schedule Vi drug violations, Evading arrest

70/82 Carlos Ruiz DUI, Open Container Law

71/82 Caleb Thompson Schedule Vi drug violations, Unlawful drug paraphernalia

72/82 Bobbie Benner Unlawful drug paraphernalia, Violation of probation

73/82 Billy Bright Public Intoxication

74/82 Benjamin Lit Failure to appear

75/82 Atlas Pittman Simple Domestic Assault

76/82 Ashtavious Carpenter No charges entered

77/82 Ashley Weaver Simple Domestic Assault

78/82 Angela Taylor DUI

79/82 Amanda Polston DUI

80/82 Alvin Harris DUI, Open container law, Evading arrest, Reckless driving

81/82 Allen Miller DUI

82/82 Alf Barnette DUI, Simple possession/Casual Exchange, Driving on revoked/Suspended license





































































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/22/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/16.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.