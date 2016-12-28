Mugshots : Madison County : 12/22/16 – 12/28/16 December 28, 2016 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/82Peyton Steadman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/82Vickie Hunter Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/82Vernon Burton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/82Tylar Gaudette Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/82Tommy Greer Reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/82Thron Porter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/82Thomas Sabado Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/82Terrance Draper DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/82Shyquille Blalark Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/82Shikia Pirtle Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/82Shaun Williams Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation 12/82Richard Frazier Driving on suspended, violation of community corrections 13/82Seborious Bray No charges entered 14/82Roche Perry Violation of community corrections, violation of probation 15/82Robert Williams Simple domestic assault 16/82Richard Mosley Burglary, possession of burglary tools 17/82Richard Faulk No charges entered 18/82Ray Lee Simple domestic assault 19/82Raven Ferrell Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 20/82Rakeem Coleman Evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license 21/82Phillip Jones Failure to appear 22/82Patrick Willis Driving on revoked/suspended license 23/82Odell Long Violation of probation 24/82Nakia Upchurch No charges entered 25/82Myron Hall Failure to appear 26/82Montrell Huddleston Failure to comply 27/82Monterio Ross Carrying weapons on school property, disorderly conduct 28/82Mira Harris Simple domestic assault 29/82Michael Crutchfield Violation of probation, failure to appear 30/82Michael Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license 31/82Melissa Cliff Violation of probation 32/82Marlon Smith DUI 33/82Markist Jones Handgun possession prohibited 34/82Luke Sutton DUI 35/82Lori Kidd Simple domestic assault, harassment 36/82Lacresha Curry Simple domestic assault 37/82Leah Miller DUI 38/82Larry Horton Shoplifting 39/82Ladreama Outlaw Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 40/82Kelsey King Assault 41/82Kase Hensley Violation of probation 42/82Justin Britt DUI, open container law 43/82Joshua Jackson Davenport Failure to appear 44/82Jonathan Kinnie Failure to comply 45/82Jeremy Hall Aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to comply, criminal impersonation 46/82Jacqueline Gurley Theft over $1,000 47/82James Sweeten DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia 48/82Jamal Robertson Theft over $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange 49/82Jack Green Burglary, possession of burglary tools, contraband in penal institution 50/82Floyd Harris Failure to appear 51/82Gerald Taylor Simple domestic assault 52/82Freed Lovett Criminal trespass 53/82Evan Estes Contempt of court 54/82Edward Gander DUI 55/82Dvonte Carter No charges entered 56/82Dewitt Pack Unlawful drug paraphernalia 57/82Devonte Grimes Hold for Investigation 58/82Devon Stone No charges entered 59/82Derrick Keys Simple Domestic Assault, Criminal Impersonation 60/82David Lassiter Shoplifting-Theft of property 61/82Daryl Leakes Failure to appear, Contraband in penal institution 62/82Danny Jowers Shoplifting-Theft of property 63/82Dan Bland DUI 64/82Damian Graham Simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass 65/82Colton Lynch Failure to appear 66/82Christopher Wright Reckless endangerment, DUI 67/82Christen Reynolds Shoplifting-Theft of property 68/82Charles Powell Failure to appear, Violation of community corrections 69/82Charles Pettigrew Theft $1,000-$9,999, Theft of motor vehicle, Schedule Vi drug violations, Evading arrest 70/82Carlos Ruiz DUI, Open Container Law 71/82Caleb Thompson Schedule Vi drug violations, Unlawful drug paraphernalia 72/82Bobbie Benner Unlawful drug paraphernalia, Violation of probation 73/82Billy Bright Public Intoxication 74/82Benjamin Lit Failure to appear 75/82Atlas Pittman Simple Domestic Assault 76/82Ashtavious Carpenter No charges entered 77/82Ashley Weaver Simple Domestic Assault 78/82Angela Taylor DUI 79/82Amanda Polston DUI 80/82Alvin Harris DUI, Open container law, Evading arrest, Reckless driving 81/82Allen Miller DUI 82/82Alf Barnette DUI, Simple possession/Casual Exchange, Driving on revoked/Suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/22/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/16. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. [B]