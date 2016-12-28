Neighbors react of burglary of home in Hillcrest Circle area of east Jackson

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-A family takes matters into their own hands after police say burglars tried to get their hands on their belongings.

Wednesday afternoon, Jackson police were called to the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Hillcrest Circle area of east Jackson around 3 p.m. for reports of a burglary.

“They were upset, they said someone had broken into their house and they caught them,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said a woman and her family were chasing the thieves.

“I heard my dog barking outside and I came to the door and I saw a lady and another gentleman outside at the edge of my driveway in the street,” said the neighbor. It was then he said, he took action.

“I went in the house and called the police because they were talking about getting him when they catch him.”

Police said a family member came home to find six juveniles in and around the house and the door kicked in. That is when the family sprang into action.

“They were chasing them and they ran in the area of my house.” The owner of the house did not want to go on camera but told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News when she saw the men on her property of over 30 years, she could not let them get away. That is when she says she hopped in her car and chased them until they got away.

“I didn’t hear any shots but she said there were some shots fired,” said the family member.

Police said there was no proof of gunfire and thieves left a hat behind before getting away. After this incident, neighbors said they are looking out for each other.

“Make sure your doors are locked, even if you’re just going up the street to the store. Lock your doors, lock your car doors and your house,”

said one neighbor.

Jackson police said the area has seen several burglaries lately but they cannot confirm if they are related.

Police said the hat along with several other pieces of evidence were taken from the scene to help in the investigation.