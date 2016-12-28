New state gun law takes effect in 2017

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Gun carry permit laws are changing in 2017 for Tennessee gun owners.

The fee for a lifetime carry permit in the state is being reduced. Currently the fee is $500, but after the first of the year the fee will be $315.

“We have the right to carry, and you also have a tremendous responsibility if you are going to carry and that’s the thing that

think many people don’t give a thought to is the awesome responsibility to carry a firearm. You have to be serious about it,

you have to give serious consideration, and you have to have training,” said Dan Owen, a gun carry permit instructor.

This amendment also allows the holder of a regular gun carry permit applying for renewal to now obtain a lifetime permit for $200.