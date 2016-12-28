Police: Man, 2 juveniles assaulted & robbed woman as she was walking

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is charged along with two juveniles after police say they assaulted and robbed a woman as she was walking along an east Jackson street.

Devonte Grimes is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he and two juveniles robbed the woman around 11:30 p.m. Sunday as she was walking along Martha Street, according to an affidavit.

The woman told officers the three suspects ran up to her and one of them put a gun in her face and demanded money.

She said before she could react, she was struck and knocked to the ground.

The suspects then took her purse and ran.

Police located the suspects a short time later at a Morning Side Drive address.

Court papers say the woman identified the three as the subjects who had assaulted and robbed her.

Grimes was issued a $50,000 bond.