Rainy Wednesday afternoon expected

Weather Update: 10:30 am Wednesday

Currently there are a few isolated showers moving through West Tennessee but the best chance for rain arrives this afternoon. We could get some strong wind and an isolated strong storm. Areas along the Tennessee/Mississippi boarder could have a strong thunderstorm but otherwise the risk for severe activity is low across the area.

Current temps are in the upper 40s and clouds are continuing to roll into West Tennessee ahead of the rain showers. Afternoon highs could top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. This is about 10 or so degrees warmer than afternoon highs should be for this time of year.

Tonight showers and scattered thunderstorms could continue into the late night hours before coming to an end. Clouds look to linger as we head into Thursday morning and temps fall around the 40 degree mark.

After this rain moves through today, reinforcing cold and dry air settles into West Tennessee to end the workweek. Temps fall to normal for Thursday and Friday meaning afternoon highs are in the upper 40s to low 50s and sunshine returns for the end of the week.

Going into the holiday weekend, the chance for rain returns and a wet pattern sets up for the first few days of the new year.

