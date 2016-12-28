Victims recovered from site of Tennessee small plane crash

by Associated Press

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Officials have recovered three bodies from the site of a plane crash in a mountainous area of eastern Tennessee.

A release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials says the park’s rescue team along with a Tennessee Army National Guard helicopter recovered the three victims on Wednesday.

A release from the National Park Service says the three on the plane were 41-year-old David Starling, 42-year-old Kim Smith and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, all from Bradford County, Florida. The wreckage was spotted from a helicopter on Tuesday.

The Cessna 182 aircraft was in route to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport on Monday when it disappeared.

Multiple federal and state agencies were involved in the search and recovery.