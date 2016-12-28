Windy Weather Expected on Thursday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

After the hail storms that came through this afternoon, we still have some heavy showers and thunderstorms left to deal with this evening. It may not be until midnight that all the rain is gone.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the early evening but by midnight and afterwards we should have clearer skies and breezy conditions. No rain is expected tomorrow but winds will be gusting up to 30 miles per hour making for a windy day! Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Thursday morning.

After highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday and Friday we could return to the middle and upper 60s again next Monday and Tuesday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from Saturday through Sunday with another round possible Monday into Tuesday. For West Tennessee we could be looking at a half to a whole inch of rain when all is said and done. We’ll keep you posted if there are any changes, but right now it looks like you’ll need the raincoats when heading back to work or school next week!

