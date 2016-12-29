Community leaders “serve time” to encourage blood donations

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Lifeline Blood Services is encouraging donors to give to celebrate the upcoming new year with its new “Holiday Hold-up for Blood” campaign.

Lifeline said during the winter months blood donations are low because of weather, holidays and sickness.

That is why they have asked community leaders, such as Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris to help recruit friends and family to give back.

Volunteers are put behind a make shift cell until they recruit 20 people to give blood.

“It’s kind of like, if you call the fire department, you expect a fireman to show up and they always do. If you go to the hospital and you need blood, you expect it to be there and it always has been,” said Mayor Harris.

At the time we talked to him, Mayor Harris said he had recruited seven people to donate blood.

The “Holiday Hold-up” campaign will run until next week. January is National Volunteer Blood Donor Month.