Domino’s offers cash reward in Huntingdon robbery

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Police say Domino’s is now offering a cash reward in a recent armed robbery that resulted in an employee being shot in the leg.

Domino’s is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in the Dec. 19 armed robbery of the restaurant on East Main Street, according to a release from Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

Three men wearing ski masks entered the restaurant around 9:15 p.m., according to police. They tried to find money in the office before taking an undermined amount of cash from the register.

As the men fled running east, an employee attempted to follow them.

The men shot at the employee an undetermined number of times, striking him once in the right lower leg, according to the release.

The employee, a 36-year-old man, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for surgery.

Police previously released surveillance images they say show the vehicle used in the robbery, showing what police describe as a light-colored SUV-type vehicle with five-spoke wheels.

Police say video shows the three subjects enter the business while at least one person stays in the vehicle.

Huntingdon police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect’s vehicle or knows anything about the incident to call them at 731-986-2906.