Fire officials: Trenton fire damages triplex apartment, leaves woman injured

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

TRENTON, Tenn.-Investigators are looking into what started a fire in Trenton on Wednesday night.

Fire officials said it broke out around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said it was at a triplex apartment complex on Lexington Street and the fire started in the middle apartment where an older lady became trapped inside. She was able to get out thanks to the help of neighbors.

“I was talking to my family and she called out fire so we ran outside, and by the time we got outside my brother was with me. He went in the back door and I went in the front door and she was behind the front door so we had to go in and pull her out,” said Deedrick Ramsey, a neighbor.

Fire officials believe the lady was in her early 60s and said she received 2nd and 3rd degree burns to over 85 percent of her body.

A neighbor was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the middle apartment is a total loss and the two on the outside has heavy smoke damage.