Gibson County firefighters test new product

by Eric Perry

GIBSON, Tenn –A fiery situation in Gibson County.

“If it makes it safer for firefighters then we’re all for it,” Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey said.

Thursday the Gibson County Fire Department hosted a controlled burn.

“We’re using it to test a new product we are adding to the water,” Cathey said.

The new substance is helping firefights battle the blaze.

“To help put the fires out quicker and keep them out, encapsulating the hazardous smoke and keeping the carbon monoxide at a safer level for the firefighters,” said Cathey.

Fire Chief Cathey said the product helps save priceless items that would otherwise be lost.

Thursday’s test will help those new to the force.

“We got some new firefighters who have been through the test burn but this is the first time they have experienced a real house fire,” Cathey said.

Safety is the number one concern, they want to teach but do it safely. There are many fire teams around to help if anything goes wrong. The firefighters must give their badges before going inside and they will get it when they return safely.

“They have to give it to a firefighter that’s in control of that so we know where every firefighter is, what their job assignment is and if something went wrong we would know where to get him,” Cathey assured.

He saids the foam helps cut down on toxic smoke firefighters breathe in.

“Firefighters are dying at 15-25 percent more than the average public,” Cathey said.

He hopes the training will help unite the community.

“If we can train together, we already know what our capabilities and weaknesses are and it’s a whole lot better for the community,” Cathey said.

Chief Cathey said they have been using the product for a month on four different fires and it has worked better than almost anything he has seen in his nearly four decades of fighting fires.

The test brought out more than a dozen fire chiefs from across west Tennessee to see the product at work.