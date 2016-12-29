Hail storm brings thousands in damage to West Tenn. vehicles

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Wednesday’s Hail storm was quick but left behind damage to hundreds of vehicles in the area.

The storm brought half-dollar size hail and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“We got here at 7:30 this morning, already had people coming in,” David Hammers with David White’s Body Shop said. “As a matter of fact, yesterday afternoon right after it stopped people were pulling up right away.”

He said the first thing you should do is call your insurance company. After that, head to your body shop where you can start the estimation process.

Repair times will vary, and they won’t be fast because of the amount of vehicles needing repair.

“The light stuff is going to be about a two- or three-day turnaround, because we do painless dent repair the heavy stuff, which we have seen some heavy stuff is going to take probably a week, week and a half depending on if we have to replace any panels or do any paintwork,” Hammers said.

Hammers said there isn’t really a way to prevent hail damage.

If you have broken glass, he says it needs to be fixed as quickly as possible to avoid possible water damage.

He said repairs could cost $1,000 and up.