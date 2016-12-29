Insurance company employee charged with embezzlement

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — An employee of a local insurance company faces an embezzlement charge after more than $1,000 is reportedly found missing from the business.

Jacqueline Ortiz-Gurley is charged with the theft after a manager at Able Insurance reported the missing money, according to court papers.

The manager reported the alleged crime on Oct. 16 after reviewing business documents and finding that Gurley had taken the money for personal use, according to the affidavit.