Man charged with putting Jackson police officer in chokehold during struggle

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces aggravated assault and evading arrest charges after police say he put an officer in a chokehold during an attempted arrest.

Jeremy Hall is accused of running from a traffic stop Sunday, according to court documents.

Police say Hall was a passenger in the vehicle and that the officer performing the stop discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.

Hall then attempted to flee on foot, and an officer tackled Hall and took him to the ground.

Hall was able to get behind the officer and put him in a rear chokehold, according to an affidavit.

The suspect then got up and continued to run. He was later taken into custody.

Police say after they handcuffed Hall they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine at this feet.

The serial number had been scratched off, and officers determined the gun was reported stolen in February out of Brownsville.

The charges against Hall include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, evading arrest, and possession of stolen property.