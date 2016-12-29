Mr. Food recipe for Good Luck Pork and Cabbage

What You’ll Need:

4 cups shredded cabbage

2 apples, coarsely chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup apple juice

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 (3-pound) boneless pork butt bottom roast

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

What To Do:

In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine cabbage, apples, onion, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, apple juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix well.

Evenly sprinkle roast with remaining salt and the pepper. In a large skillet over high heat, heat oil and brown roast on all sides. Place roast in slow cooker over cabbage mixture.

Cover and cook on LOW 5 to 6 hours, or until pork reaches 160 degrees on meat thermometer and is fork-tender.