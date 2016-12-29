Mr. Food recipe for Good Luck Pork and Cabbage
What You’ll Need:
4 cups shredded cabbage
2 apples, coarsely chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup apple juice
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 (3-pound) boneless pork butt bottom roast
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
What To Do:
In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine cabbage, apples, onion, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, apple juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix well.
Evenly sprinkle roast with remaining salt and the pepper. In a large skillet over high heat, heat oil and brown roast on all sides. Place roast in slow cooker over cabbage mixture.
Cover and cook on LOW 5 to 6 hours, or until pork reaches 160 degrees on meat thermometer and is fork-tender.