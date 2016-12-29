Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/16 – 12/29/16 December 29, 2016 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Tina Fennessee Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Yarius Daniels No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15William McKenzie Aggravated burglary, coercion of witness, theft over $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Travis Miller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Tenassa Woods Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Sabastain Tremble Identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Farrest Wilson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Elmer Williamson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Derrion Cozart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Derek Newsom Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Darrel Buckley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Clavonce Shaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Christen Reynolds Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Brannon Hunt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Ashley Hill Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/16. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore