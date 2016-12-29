Plans set for 3rd annual Youth Empowerment concert on New Years’ Eve

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-All roads lead to downtown Jackson New Year’s Eve for the 3rd annual Youth Empowerment Concert.

Jackson city councilman Johnny Dodd is hosting the concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. the free concert will feature local pastors and choirs.

Organizers said there will even be free food at Saturday night’s event.

“It’s about our community coming together, have a great celebration. And it’s a night for our parents to come out with your kids,” said Councilman Dodd.

“How you start your year off is usually going to set the tone for the rest of your year. So bring in the year positive, and have a positive 2017,” said Pastor Mychal Hunt, one of the speakers at the event.

The concert is expected to run until 10 p.m.