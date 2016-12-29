Rainy Weather Over the Weekend

by weather

Weather Update – 3:20 p.m. Thursday

Recent wind gusts in West Tennessee this afternoon have been close to (if not over) 30 miles per hour today! Those winds are keeping the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s – close to average high temperatures for this time of the year.

More of the same with less wind is forecast for Friday but there are big changes to the clear skies coming this weekend.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise at 7:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s are forecast Friday afternoon, but overnight into Saturday, winds turning from the south will bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers over the weekend. By Sunday evening, we may even have some thunderstorms in West Tennessee. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

