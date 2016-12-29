Sunshine to end the workweek

Weather Update: 10:30 AM Thursday

It is a chilly start to the day today and things remain on the cooler side this afternoon. Current temps are in the mid and upper 40s and look to warm up just a little bit more by the warmest point in the day. Skies remain mostly sunny this afternoon.

Today will also be a breezy one as winds are out of the north, northwest and could be sustained up to 20 mph at times. Gusts could reach 25+ mph throughout the early afternoon hours. Today’s high temps reach into the upper 40s to low 50s.. some could get lucky and reach the mid 50 mark.

Tonight temperatures fall back around the freezing mark, so the upper 20s and low 30s. It’ll be another chilly start to the day tomorrow. Clear skies stick around for the next few days and temps remain around normal for the next few days as high temps reach the upper 40s low 50s.

The next chance for rain returns as we head into the weekend. Saturday could have scattered showers by the morning hours and off and on rain continues into the new year.

