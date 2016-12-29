TDOT worker dies after being struck by vehicle on Christmas Eve

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker has died from injuries he sustained while helping a stranded family on Christmas Eve.

The state transportation department says 30-year-old James Rogers died on Wednesday.

Officials say Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on Interstate 40 in Davidson County on Saturday.

A member of the family was assisting with the tire change, but Rogers advised him to go inside the car for safety reasons. Officials said Rogers was struck by a vehicle crossing onto the shoulder a few minutes later.

Rogers had a 5-year-old son. Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty this year.