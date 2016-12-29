UPDATE: Trenton woman on life support after apartment fire

by Brittany Hardaway

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Trenton woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday night fire at her apartment.

Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames filled the home of 60-year-old Blondivia Harris. Now investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

“Bomb and Arson is here. They’re going to go through the scene again with us in the daytime where we can actually see the things we need to see,” Trenton Fire Chief Terrence Elam said.

Neighbors helped get the woman out of the home. Chief Elam said when first responders arrived they found Harris lying outside with severe burns to her body.

“Majority of her burns were upper-body burns,” Elam said. ” I think second- or third-degree burns.”

Investigators said it appeared no one else was inside.

“Her grandson maybe stays with her some, but she was the only one at the residence at that time,” Elam said.

Fire officials said the apartment belonging to the victim is in the middle of the triplex and sustained the most damage. Folks in the area who know her as Blondie said they wish the incident could have been prevented.

A friend of Harris, Randy Mashburn, said she had some health issues that may have delayed her reaction.

“Whether you even knew her or not, you’re going to feel bad about it,” Mashburn said. “Those that knew her well are going to feel it pretty good.”

Harris was taken to a local hospital in Gibson County where she was stabilized and later airlifted to the burn center in Memphis. Family members said she remains in critical condition on life support.

“Bad things happen to good people, I guess,” Mashburn said.

Investigators said an official cause is still unknown but that the fire appears to be accidental.