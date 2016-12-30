100 Black Men of West Tennessee host their annual benefit gala

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Many across West Tennessee came out to give back for education, Friday night.

The organization 100 Black men of West Tennessee hosted its 24th annual Benefit gala.

Proceeds from the event will help send young men off to college. At the gala, they honored two young men who will graduate and attend college in the fall.

“It’s like a father, they are always there to mentor you, tutor you and to show you things you haven’t seen before,” said Tyrin Green, on of the scholars who attended the event.

“If you have a single parent with children, it will teach them to grow up and be a young man. How to shake hands with a firm handshake and look into people’s eyes when they’re speaking and when someone ask, ‘how are you?’ don’t say, ‘good’, say, ‘well’ and reply back,” said Jatavious Dotson, another scholar who attended the gala.

Guests enjoyed a meal and live music from a local Jackson artist.

The program mentors a total of 15 young men of different ages, all of which are headed to college.