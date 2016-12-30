Mr. Food recipe for Champagne Raspberry Floats
What You’ll Need:
1 (12-ounce) package frozen raspberries, partially thawed
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pint vanilla ice cream
1 bottle Prosecco or champagne
Fresh raspberries for garnish
What To Do:
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine raspberries and sugar; cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until raspberries have broken down, stirring occasionally.
Stir in vanilla extract.
Pour raspberry sauce through a fine mesh strainer, pressing down with a wooden spoon to remove seeds.
Refrigerate until ready to use.
When ready to serve, spoon 2 tablespoons raspberry sauce into bottom of 4 champagne glasses.
Add ice cream, top with champagne, fresh raspberries, and a drizzle of remaining raspberry sauce.
Serve immediately.