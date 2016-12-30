Mr. Food recipe for Champagne Raspberry Floats

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 (12-ounce) package frozen raspberries, partially thawed

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1 bottle Prosecco or champagne

Fresh raspberries for garnish

What To Do:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine raspberries and sugar; cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until raspberries have broken down, stirring occasionally.

Stir in vanilla extract.

Pour raspberry sauce through a fine mesh strainer, pressing down with a wooden spoon to remove seeds.

Refrigerate until ready to use.

When ready to serve, spoon 2 tablespoons raspberry sauce into bottom of 4 champagne glasses.

Add ice cream, top with champagne, fresh raspberries, and a drizzle of remaining raspberry sauce.

Serve immediately.