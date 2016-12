AAA offers its “Tow-2-Go” service for New Year’s Eve celebrations

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-AAA and Budweiser will offer its “Tow-2-Go” service for New Year’s Eve and the holiday weekend.

Staff say this is typically the busiest night for the program, which offers a free ride and vehicle tow to a safe destination within a 10-mile radius.

AAA said since 1998, it has towed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the southeast.

To get a free ride and vehicle tow, call 1-(855)-TOW-2-GO.