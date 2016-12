Dollar General employee arrested, charged with theft

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-A Dollar General employee is arrested and charged with theft, accused of allowing customers to skip out on paying for more than $3,000 in merchandise.

Court papers indicate Catrecia Bell made a written statement to the store manager claiming she allowed customers to leave with $150 worth of merchandise each time. Records show this began in October of this year.

Bell has been released on a $5,000 bond.