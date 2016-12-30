Fitness Centers prepare for New Year rush

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Classes are in session at Gold’s Gym, and come Monday, you may be joining in if you’re wanting 2017 to be your year of getting healthy.

“It’s kind of a reality check, moving into the new year. I think that’s always a direction a lot of people go,” Lisa Evans with Gold’s Gym said.

Evans said before getting started, it’s important to think about what goals you want to set.

Fitness experts at the Lift Wellness Center in Downtown Jackson agree. Miki Martin said the goals need to be realistic.

“The most important thing is just to set realistic goals. Set some little short term goals even if you have a long term goal to lose 50 pounds. Set some short term goals that you can see you’re meeting toals and it keeps you encouraged and not frustrated,” Martin said.

Evans said along with being realistic, it’s important to develop a fitness family to keep you accountable. Classes can become a part of your busy routine.

“They’re at scheduled times. It makes you accountable for a scheduled time if you can put that in your planning book, we have such busy days, so it’s always good to do that,” Evans said.

Instructors said to have fun with your workout and try something new. Many gyms also have 12-week programs to get you into the habit of going.