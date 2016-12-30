Henderson Co. Sheriff offers ride rides home on New Years

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. — New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration, and local law enforcement want to make sure the evening ends safely back at home.

“We will offer rides to anyone who anyone who has had too much to drink, too much alcohol to drink to safely drive home,” Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said.

This is the ninth year the sheriff said they have offered the free rides home for anyone who can’t safely drive home New Year’s Eve.

“Our purpose is to prevent any innocent person from being injured or killed, and obviously the person who’s had too much as well,” the sheriff said.

It’s simple, when you’re ready to go home, you can call the Sheriff’s Department at 968-2407 and ask for a ride, and they will take you home.

“We had a couple of requests of people wanting us to take them from one party to the next, and we won’t do that, we will make sure that you get home safely,” Sheriff Duke said.

It’s a free service to those who live in the city or the county, all they ask if you be patient.

“Sometimes we may be actually tied up on a call and it may take us a minute to get there, but we are coming and this is not a scam, we will actually take you home,” he said.

The Sheriff said when you are picked up for a ride, let the officers know if you have any weapons on you, just to be safe.