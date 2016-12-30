Home depot honors Purple Heart Veterans

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local home improvement store chain took on a service project to honor veterans every time the enter the store. The Home Depot on Vann Dr. now has special parking spots for Purple Heart veterans. The four spots were just marked and painted this week. Those signs were provided by the wounded warrior project.

“Home Depot as a company has 35,000 veterans that works for us,” store manager John Ducrest said. “Here in our store 10% of our associates are veterans. So we wanted to make sure that we recognize them for what they’ve done for our country.”

There are more than 3.8 million wounded vets in the United States.