Last day of sunshine before a wet weather pattern

by weather

Weather Update: 10:45 AM Friday

Currently clear skies and calm wind is taking us into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temps are slow to warm up this morning and are currently in the low 40s. It’ll be the last sunny day across West Tennessee as a wet weather pattern sets up this weekend.

This afternoon, conditions don’t chance much but temps are expected to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s again which is practically seasonal for this time of year.

Tonight the clouds start to roll in and temps fall back into the 30s, making for a chilly night.

By Saturday morning, the last day of 2016, scattered rain showers are likely across the region. It’ll be a start to many wet weather days ahead. Afternoon highs should reach into the upper 40s even under cloudy skies. As we head into Sunday and the new year, warm air surges into the area giving us above average temperatures into early next week.

By the time we start to dry out by then end of next week the warm air will be no where to be found as afternoon highs barely make it out of the 30s by Thursday. Get ready for the major temperature swing along with the wet weather this week!

Chelsea Ambriz

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Email – cambriz@wbbjtv.com

Facebook – facebook.com/chelseaambriz

Twitter – @WBBJ7Chelsea