Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/16 – 12/30/16

1/18 Terry Grey Failure to Appear

2/18 Steveen Lansaw Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

3/18 Stephanie Yodushock Simple Domestic Assault

4/18 Sheldon Mann Violation of Community Corrections

5/18 Sabrina Cox Criminal Trespass

6/18 Patrick Hopper Failure to Appear

7/18 Morgan Lansaw Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

8/18 Larry Dawkins Violation of Community Corrections

9/18 Kyle Kelly Failure to Appear

10/18 Keith Garner Schedule III Drug Violations, Schedule IV Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

11/18 Karla Longmire DUI, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Violation of Implied Consent Law

12/18 Jimmy Cruse Simple Domestic Assault. Harassment Domestic Assault

13/18 James Richmond Vandalism

14/18 Detrick Grady Disorderly Conduct

15/18 Christopher Collins Driving on Revoked/Suspended License

16/18 Chase Kemp Simple Domestic Assault

17/18 Charles Graves III Simple Domestic Assault

18/18 Catrecia Bell Theft $1,000 > $9,999, Theft from Building





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/16.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.