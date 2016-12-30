Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/16 – 12/30/16 December 30, 2016 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Terry Grey Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Steveen Lansaw Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Stephanie Yodushock Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Sheldon Mann Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Sabrina Cox Criminal Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Patrick Hopper Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Morgan Lansaw Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Larry Dawkins Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Kyle Kelly Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Keith Garner Schedule III Drug Violations, Schedule IV Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Karla Longmire DUI, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Violation of Implied Consent Law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Jimmy Cruse Simple Domestic Assault. Harassment Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18James Richmond Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Detrick Grady Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Christopher Collins Driving on Revoked/Suspended License Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Chase Kemp Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Charles Graves III Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Catrecia Bell Theft $1,000 > $9,999, Theft from Building Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/16. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore