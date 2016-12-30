Where to ring in 2017 Saturday night in Jackson

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — With one day left until we ring in the new year, there are a few places kids and adults can celebrate to usher in 2017. If you don’t want to ring in 2017 at home, for just 20 dollars and 17 cents kids can go to the sky zone trampoline park they’re hosting a unique celebration.

“The younger jumpers wanted something to do on new years, so what we’re doing is a noon-years,” Sky Zone Jackson General Manager S.L. Pemberton said. “And what it will be is a 10am-12pm noon jump.”

At 11:59am the countdown to noon will begin. Followed by a balloon drop, a 30 minute glow jump and bubble wrap fireworks. A similar jump will happen from 7-9pm.

“The kids can jump and have a good time and wear themselves out so they’re not wearing them out at home,” Pemberton said.

For adults looking for something different to do the South Street comedy club is severing more than laughs before midnight.

“Listen if your looking to do something different for New year’s Eve this is it,” South Street comedy club host Harvey Boyd said. “Because you’ve got dance music, you’ve got a musician, you’ve got a stand up comedian, you’ve got a table side card magician as well.”

If you’re looking for music and good food, West Alley BBQ is hosting their 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve celebration. For just $20 you can enjoy the sounds of “The King Beez” B.B. King’s house band and a BBQ buffet.

“We’re doing a champagne toast at 12, from 8-10 we will have a free buffet during the live music performance,” West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse owner Christian Brantley said. “So that’s something great for the folks of Jackson that we’re trying to bring for the New Years holiday.”

For families is looking to celebrate the new year together but get out the house, coming to the Youth Empowerment concert at the Civic Center is a free option.

The Family Fun Center in North Jackson is having $9 skating and $20 bowling, with a balloon drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Events: