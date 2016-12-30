Scattered Showers Over the Weekend

by weather

Weather Update – 3:20 p.m. Friday

It’s a warm Winter day in West Tennessee with temperatures running nearly 5°F above average for this time of the year. There’s a bit of a cool down in the forecast for New Years Eve, but mostly because of rain that’s expected to last off-and-on for most of the daylight hours tomorrow. Even more rain is expected to come during the first few days of 2017!

TONIGHT

Skies will start out mainly clear this evening but gradually, showers will move in under mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise at 7:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will last off-and-on for most of the day on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. The chance for rain is still there on Sunday but the latest weather models still disagree on what will happen Sunday night. Right now, we’re looking at a possibility for thunderstorms Sunday evening and again on Monday, though by Tuesday conditions should start to become drier.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a peek at a potential for wintry weather later next week. Stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com