How to stay safe with fireworks to celebrate the new year

by Eric Perry

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to see fireworks.

New Year’s Eve is a busy time for stores like Deco Fireworks in Lexington for people wanting to get something that sparkles to bring in the new year.

“It picks up right after Christmas until the New Year’s,” Store manager Ben King said.

The store sells fireworks from the end of May to the end of December and said customers do not just buy one type.

“Typically, people are coming in to buy a package assortment that has a little bit of everything in it. People aren’t buying one or the other, they are buying a variety of things,” King said.

He also said staying safe with fireworks simply means using common sense.

“Never shoot fireworks out of your hands or at each other. Always have a water source nearby, never put used fireworks in a pile together in the back of the car,” King said.

If the little ones plan to get involved with the fireworks this year, he said you need to stick around to supervise.

“Watch them. If it seems dangerous then it probably is dangerous,” King said.

If things get out of control here is how you can stay safe.

“Always have a fire extinguisher, a wet towel works for small fires,” King suggests. “The best thing is to take cover. Never go after a firework that’s already lit.”

If you are still looking for New Year’s Eve plans, they have a solution for you.

“We typically shoot something right out back right at midnight,” King said.

If youare planning to shoot fireworks, make sure it is legal to do so in your city or county.

Jackson and Madison County both have a strict “No fireworks” ordinance, meaning you are not allowed to buy, sell or shoot them.